Hollywood studio developing a Latinx version of 'Father of the Bride' film
The motion is already happening for a Latinx version of the hit movie "Father of the Bride". Matt Lopez is working hard on writing out the script for the Warner Bros. film that will revolve around a Latin household.
This will be telling the story of the original Spencer Tracy film and the 1991 Disney remake starring Steve Martin, which had a successful sequel in 1995.
The story would be of the father who has to come to grip that his grown daughter is getting married within a Cuban-American family. This version is said to be more of a rom-com than the previous versions. This story would come from the heart of Lopez's own experiences with Cuban weddings that he personally attended.
Disney has a lot of history with Lopez with his writtings such as Bedtime Stories, The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Race to Witch Mountain.
As for the location, cast and setting, no details on that have yet been revealed. But, we're excited that it is in the works.
