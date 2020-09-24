Hollywood studio developing a Latinx version of 'Father of the Bride' film

The motion is already happening for a Latinx version of the hit movie "Father of the Bride". Matt Lopez is working hard on writing out the script for the Warner Bros. film that will revolve around a Latin household.

This will be telling the story of the original Spencer Tracy film and the 1991 Disney remake starring Steve Martin, which had a successful sequel in 1995.

The story would be of the father who has to come to grip that his grown daughter is getting married within a Cuban-American family. This version is said to be more of a rom-com than the previous versions. This story would come from the heart of Lopez's own experiences with Cuban weddings that he personally attended.

Disney has a lot of history with Lopez with his writtings such as Bedtime Stories, The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Race to Witch Mountain.