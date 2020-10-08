Former Menudo member Anthony Galindo Ibarra dies at 41

Venezuelan singer, model and musician Anthony Galindo Ibarra who was known as El Papi Joe had died at the age of 41. The death of the ex-Menudo singer was released by his family in a statement. On Sunday, September 27, the singer had attempted suicide.

"It is with deep pain that we want to inform you that today, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:43 in the afternoon, our dear Anthony Galindo has passed away after 6 days where the doctors did what was humanly possible to save his life," the family said in a statement written in Spanish that was shared on the singer's Instagram page @iamelpapijoe.

"We thank you for all the prayers and support in these difficult times for our family and for so many people who had the opportunity to meet him personally and as an artist." continued the statement from the family.

"As was his will, the family agreed to the request to donate his organs, so that in the moment he ceased to exist, he could help other people save their lives," the family continued.