Flashback to the 2019 Latin GRAMMYs
Recap of the Winners and performances
Univision,Nov 15, 2019 – 8:36 AM EST
We take a look back at the 2019 Latin Grammy's in no particular order.
Mon Laferte Wins Best Alternative Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech
Robi "Draco" Rosa Wins Best Rock Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech
Juan Luis Guerra Wins Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech
Bad Bunny Wins Best Urban Music Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech
Vicente Fernandez Accepts Presidents Award | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech
Congratulations to all of the 2019 winners