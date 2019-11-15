null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Latino Mix 95.1 San AntonioLatino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Flashback to the 2019 Latin GRAMMYs

Recap of the Winners and performances
Nov 15, 2019 – 8:36 AM EST

We take a look back at the 2019 Latin Grammy's in no particular order.

Mon Laferte Wins Best Alternative Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech


Robi "Draco" Rosa Wins Best Rock Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech


Juan Luis Guerra Wins Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech


Bad Bunny Wins Best Urban Music Album | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech


Vicente Fernandez Accepts Presidents Award | 2019 Latin GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech


Congratulations to all of the 2019 winners











Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault