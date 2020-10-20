First wave of 2020 Latin GRAMMYs performers revealed

Let's celebrate the musical excellence at the Latin GRAMMYs which will be hosted by Roselyn Sánchez and Carlos Rivera.

It has been confirmed, the first wave of performers at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will be performing live in Miami and other locations around the globe!

It is our honor to present to you the first wave of artists that are confirmed to perform live on Thursday, November 19, 2020 on Univision 41 starting at 6pm central:





Karol G

Pedro Capo

Kany Garcia

Los Tigres del Norte

Marc Anthony

Alejandro Fernandez

Christian Nodal

Fito Paez

Nathy Peluso

Bad Bunny



