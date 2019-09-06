Famous guitarist for Latin music Dan Warner has died

Grammy and Latin Grammy award winning guitarist, Dan Warner who was a big name in the Latin music industry had died late Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 65.

Sources state that Warner died doing what he loved to do; playing the guitar. He just wrapped up a session in Miami and was headed to his favorite bar, Shenanigans in Hollywood, FL just north of Miami. He performed a set with the band and was walking off stage where he collapsed and died.