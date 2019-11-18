Everyone is obsessed with Daddy Yankee's new 'Que Tire Pa' Lante' song





The #quetirepalantechallenge is taking off on Instagram and everyone worldwide is participating.

Daddy Yankee had just released his new song "Que Tire Pa’ Lante" in early November and people are taking part of the viral challenge.

The song is an uptempo Reggaeton song about a girl whom is a great dancer by the way, is complimented "que tire pa' lante?" or in English "to throw forward."

Will Daddy Yankee invite someone onto Reina de La Cancion to show off their dance moves?

Check out these people from all over the world partaking in the challenge.



























Lyrics in Spanish

Trr

Trr-trr

Trr

Trr-trr (E-E-Evo Jedis)

TruenoTú eres atrevida

Hablaste mucho pero no tienes salida

Ahora demuéstrameQue tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire pa'lante

Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento

Si la ves, bailando es la favorita

Si la ves, cómo suelta la cinturita

Si la ves, aquí no andamo' en sentimiento

Mami, lo que quieres es ¡fuego!Modélame ese pantalón caliente (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Tú quiere de esto no te haga la loca, toma! (Toma)

Aviso de tsunami esté pendiente (¡uah!)

Te duermes conmigo, te lleva la ola (¡zumba!)Peine lleno cuando lo sueno

Soy de los malos, también de los buenos

Flow Ferrari que rompe la calle un caballo que no tiene freno

Le llego marcando terreno

Mi combo con to' los barrenos

Nunca le bajamos a la movie la tenemos siempre en estreno (¡Zumba!)

Mami, tienes es el power

Bailando tu flow navega más que un browser (¡Sigue!)

Con ese paso, te gano el caso

Muévelo (castígala), dale un latigazoSuave, así es como me gusta

Suave (dile), dime, ¿cómo lo quieres?

Suave, ajá,

Tú pediste má', no hables má', dímelo, ajáQue tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire pa' lante

Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento 'e campeona

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire pa' lante

Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento

Si la ves, bailando es la favorita

Si la ves, cómo suelta la cinturita

Si la ves, aquí no andamo' en sentimiento

Mami, lo que quieres es ¡fuego!Modélame ese pantalón caliente (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Tú quiere de esto no te haga la loca, toma! (Toma)

Aviso de tsunami esté pendiente (¡uah!)

Te duermes conmigo, te lleva la ola (¡zumba!)Tienes cara de baby pero tú eres un killa

Me gusta cómo te mueves mai' me gusta como vacilas

Par de lobos te vigilan

Pero tú andas con Godzilla

Esta gente parecían tennis, los tenías haciendo FILA

So' dímelo ma', dímelo ma', dímelo ma', ¿qué fue? (Prr)

'Tamos en vivo todo el mundo está grabándote

Marca tendencia tienes que brillar hoy (Baby)

Porque me robo el show cuando te lo doy (Eh)Suave, así es como me gusta

Suave (dile), dime, ¿cómo lo quieres?

Suave, ajá

Tú pediste má', no hables má', dímelo, ajáTú eres atrevida (Baby)

Hablaste mucho, pero no tienes salida (Champion)

Ahora demuéstrameQue tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire pa'lante

Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento

Si la ves, bailando es la favorita

Si la ves, cómo suelta la cinturita

Si la ves, aquí no andamo' en sentimiento

Mami, lo que quieres es ¡fuego!Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay

Si ganas yo me voy contigo

(¡Challenge!)

Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay

Si pierdes tú te vas conmigo

(¡Challenge!)

Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay

Si ganas yo me voy contigo

(¡Challenge!)

Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay

Si pierdes tú te vas conmigo, ohUrba y Rome

Who, who-who-who, who's this?

Daddy Yankee

Tiren, que tiren, que tiren, que tiren pa' 'lante

¡Trueno!



Below are the lyrics translated into English

You're naughty

You talked a lot, but you have no way out

Now show me

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire pa' 'lante

Que tire pa’ lante with your dance moves

If you see her, she’s the favorite dancer

If you see how she moves her hips

If you see her, we’re not getting feelings

Baby, what you want is fire!

Model those sexy pants for me (yeh-yeh-yeh)

You know you want this, don’t act crazy (¡toma!)

Tsunami Warning, be pending (uah)

If you sleep with me the wave will take you (¡zumba!)

The brush makes a sound when I play it

I’m a bad boy but also a good one

I have a Ferrari flow that breaks the streets

A horse that has no brake

I arrive marking territory

My squad with all the holes

We never bring the movie down

We always have it in premiere (zumba!)

Baby, you have that power

Dancing, your flow navigates more than a browser

Continue dancing that way and you’ll win the case

Move it, punish it, whip it

Slowly, that’s how I like it

Slowly, tell me how you want it

Slowly, aha

You wanted more, I didn’t talk, tell me

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire pa' 'lante

Que tire pa' 'lante with your dance moves of champion

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire pa' 'lante

Que tire pa' 'lante with your dance moves

If you see her, she’s the favorite dancer

If you see how she moves her hips

If you see her, we’re not getting feelings

Baby, what you want is fire!

Model those sexy pants for me (yeh-yeh-yeh)

You know you want this, don’t act crazy (¡toma!)

Tsunami Warning, be pending (uah)

If you sleep with me the wave will take you (¡zumba!)

You have a baby face but you’re a killer

I like how you move, ma’, I like your vibe

A pair of wolves are watching you but you’re with Godzilla

Those people look like sneakers, you had them making FILA (besides a shoe brand, "fila" also means ‘line’ in English)

So, tell me, tell me, tell me ma’, what’s up?

We’re live, everyone is filming you

Go viral, you need to shine today

Because you stole the show

Slowly, that’s how I like it

Slowly, tell me how you want it

Slowly, aha

You wanted more, I didn’t talk, tell me

You're naughty

You talked a lot, but you have no way out

Now show me

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire

Que tire, que tire pa' 'lante

Que tire pa’ lante with your dance moves

If you see her, she’s the favorite dancer

If you see how she moves her hips

If you see her, we’re not getting feelings

Baby, what you want is fire! (challenge)

I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!

If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)

I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!

If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)

I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!

If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)

I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!

If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)

Urba y Rome

Who, who (who-who), who's this?

Daddy Yankee

Tiren

Que tiren, que tiren, que tiren pa' 'lante

(¡Trueno!)