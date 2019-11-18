Everyone is obsessed with Daddy Yankee's new 'Que Tire Pa' Lante' song
The #quetirepalantechallenge is taking off on Instagram and everyone worldwide is participating.
Daddy Yankee had just released his new song "Que Tire Pa’ Lante" in early November and people are taking part of the viral challenge.
The song is an uptempo Reggaeton song about a girl whom is a great dancer by the way, is complimented "que tire pa' lante?" or in English "to throw forward."
Will Daddy Yankee invite someone onto Reina de La Cancion to show off their dance moves?
Check out these people from all over the world partaking in the challenge.
Lyrics in Spanish
Trr
Trr-trr
Trr
Trr-trr (E-E-Evo Jedis)
TruenoTú eres atrevida
Hablaste mucho pero no tienes salida
Ahora demuéstrameQue tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire pa'lante
Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento
Si la ves, bailando es la favorita
Si la ves, cómo suelta la cinturita
Si la ves, aquí no andamo' en sentimiento
Mami, lo que quieres es ¡fuego!Modélame ese pantalón caliente (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Tú quiere de esto no te haga la loca, toma! (Toma)
Aviso de tsunami esté pendiente (¡uah!)
Te duermes conmigo, te lleva la ola (¡zumba!)Peine lleno cuando lo sueno
Soy de los malos, también de los buenos
Flow Ferrari que rompe la calle un caballo que no tiene freno
Le llego marcando terreno
Mi combo con to' los barrenos
Nunca le bajamos a la movie la tenemos siempre en estreno (¡Zumba!)
Mami, tienes es el power
Bailando tu flow navega más que un browser (¡Sigue!)
Con ese paso, te gano el caso
Muévelo (castígala), dale un latigazoSuave, así es como me gusta
Suave (dile), dime, ¿cómo lo quieres?
Suave, ajá,
Tú pediste má', no hables má', dímelo, ajáQue tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire pa' lante
Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento 'e campeona
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire pa' lante
Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento
Si la ves, bailando es la favorita
Si la ves, cómo suelta la cinturita
Si la ves, aquí no andamo' en sentimiento
Mami, lo que quieres es ¡fuego!Modélame ese pantalón caliente (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Tú quiere de esto no te haga la loca, toma! (Toma)
Aviso de tsunami esté pendiente (¡uah!)
Te duermes conmigo, te lleva la ola (¡zumba!)Tienes cara de baby pero tú eres un killa
Me gusta cómo te mueves mai' me gusta como vacilas
Par de lobos te vigilan
Pero tú andas con Godzilla
Esta gente parecían tennis, los tenías haciendo FILA
So' dímelo ma', dímelo ma', dímelo ma', ¿qué fue? (Prr)
'Tamos en vivo todo el mundo está grabándote
Marca tendencia tienes que brillar hoy (Baby)
Porque me robo el show cuando te lo doy (Eh)Suave, así es como me gusta
Suave (dile), dime, ¿cómo lo quieres?
Suave, ajá
Tú pediste má', no hables má', dímelo, ajáTú eres atrevida (Baby)
Hablaste mucho, pero no tienes salida (Champion)
Ahora demuéstrameQue tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire pa'lante
Que tire pa' lante con su movimiento
Si la ves, bailando es la favorita
Si la ves, cómo suelta la cinturita
Si la ves, aquí no andamo' en sentimiento
Mami, lo que quieres es ¡fuego!Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay
Si ganas yo me voy contigo
(¡Challenge!)
Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay
Si pierdes tú te vas conmigo
(¡Challenge!)
Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay
Si ganas yo me voy contigo
(¡Challenge!)
Tú me gusta', tú me gusta', tú me gusta', ma'i, ay ay
Si pierdes tú te vas conmigo, ohUrba y Rome
Who, who-who-who, who's this?
Daddy Yankee
Tiren, que tiren, que tiren, que tiren pa' 'lante
¡Trueno!
Below are the lyrics translated into English
You're naughty
You talked a lot, but you have no way out
Now show me
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire pa' 'lante
Que tire pa’ lante with your dance moves
If you see her, she’s the favorite dancer
If you see how she moves her hips
If you see her, we’re not getting feelings
Baby, what you want is fire!
Model those sexy pants for me (yeh-yeh-yeh)
You know you want this, don’t act crazy (¡toma!)
Tsunami Warning, be pending (uah)
If you sleep with me the wave will take you (¡zumba!)
The brush makes a sound when I play it
I’m a bad boy but also a good one
I have a Ferrari flow that breaks the streets
A horse that has no brake
I arrive marking territory
My squad with all the holes
We never bring the movie down
We always have it in premiere (zumba!)
Baby, you have that power
Dancing, your flow navigates more than a browser
Continue dancing that way and you’ll win the case
Move it, punish it, whip it
Slowly, that’s how I like it
Slowly, tell me how you want it
Slowly, aha
You wanted more, I didn’t talk, tell me
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire pa' 'lante
Que tire pa' 'lante with your dance moves of champion
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire pa' 'lante
Que tire pa' 'lante with your dance moves
If you see her, she’s the favorite dancer
If you see how she moves her hips
If you see her, we’re not getting feelings
Baby, what you want is fire!
Model those sexy pants for me (yeh-yeh-yeh)
You know you want this, don’t act crazy (¡toma!)
Tsunami Warning, be pending (uah)
If you sleep with me the wave will take you (¡zumba!)
You have a baby face but you’re a killer
I like how you move, ma’, I like your vibe
A pair of wolves are watching you but you’re with Godzilla
Those people look like sneakers, you had them making FILA (besides a shoe brand, "fila" also means ‘line’ in English)
So, tell me, tell me, tell me ma’, what’s up?
We’re live, everyone is filming you
Go viral, you need to shine today
Because you stole the show
Slowly, that’s how I like it
Slowly, tell me how you want it
Slowly, aha
You wanted more, I didn’t talk, tell me
You're naughty
You talked a lot, but you have no way out
Now show me
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire
Que tire, que tire pa' 'lante
Que tire pa’ lante with your dance moves
If you see her, she’s the favorite dancer
If you see how she moves her hips
If you see her, we’re not getting feelings
Baby, what you want is fire! (challenge)
I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!
If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)
I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!
If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)
I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!
If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)
I like you, I like you, I like you, ma!
If you win, I’ll leave with you (challenge)
Urba y Rome
Who, who (who-who), who's this?
Daddy Yankee
Tiren
Que tiren, que tiren, que tiren pa' 'lante
(¡Trueno!)