Enrique Iglesias to release compilation album

Enrique Igleasias will be releasing his most popular songs in 'Greatest Hits' that will be available on October 4th. Iglesias said "Music has always been my passion and I am beyond grateful to be able to celebrate this collection with my fans."

The album will feature this tracklisting:

1. Bailando [Spanish Version] (with Descemer Bueno & Gente De Zona)

2. Tonight (I’m F***ing’ You) (with Ludacris and DJ Frank E)

3. Hero

4.I Like It (with Pitbull)

5. Cuando Me Enamoro (with Juan Luis Guerra)

6. El Perdedor (with Marco Antonio Solís)

7. Bailamos [from “Wild Wild West”]

8. Escape

9. Be With You

10. Loco (with Romeo Santos)

11. Lloro Por Ti [Remix] (with Wisin & Yandel)

12. Could I Have This Kiss Forever (with Whitney Houston)

13. No Me Digas Que No (with Wisin & Yandel)

14. Mentiroso

15. Dónde Están Corazón

16. Bailando [English Version] (with Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno & Gente De Zona)

Courtesy PhotoEnrique Iglesias, "Greatest Hits"