Enrique Iglesias to release compilation album

Hear his 'greatest hits'
Sep 19, 2019 – 4:11 PM EDT

Enrique Igleasias will be releasing his most popular songs in 'Greatest Hits' that will be available on October 4th. Iglesias said "Music has always been my passion and I am beyond grateful to be able to celebrate this collection with my fans."

The album will feature this tracklisting:

1. Bailando [Spanish Version] (with Descemer Bueno & Gente De Zona)
2. Tonight (I’m F***ing’ You) (with Ludacris and DJ Frank E)
3. Hero
4.I Like It (with Pitbull)
5. Cuando Me Enamoro (with Juan Luis Guerra)
6. El Perdedor (with Marco Antonio Solís)
7. Bailamos [from “Wild Wild West”]
8. Escape
9. Be With You
10. Loco (with Romeo Santos)
11. Lloro Por Ti [Remix] (with Wisin & Yandel)
12. Could I Have This Kiss Forever (with Whitney Houston)
13. No Me Digas Que No (with Wisin & Yandel)
14. Mentiroso
15. Dónde Están Corazón
16. Bailando [English Version] (with Sean Paul, Descemer Bueno & Gente De Zona)

Courtesy PhotoEnrique Iglesias, "Greatest Hits"

