Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin make a stop in San Antonio

Two Latin powerhouse musicians Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin along with Sebastián Yatra are making a stop in San Antonio for their North American tour. This will mark the first time that the two have ever toured together.

Both artists have unstoppable careers with dozens upon dozens of songs. Fans will also be thrilled to see Sebastián Yatra perform as the special guest as Latin's newest sensation.

Enrique and Ricky have created some of pop music’s most memorable songs for decades and their combined list of chart-toppers is seemingly endless. Enrique gained devoted fans around the world with songs including “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “Tonight,” and more recent hits “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon” with a new album to be released later this year. Ricky’s solo career exploded with “The Cup of Life" and “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” followed by “She Bangs,” “Vente Pa’ Ca,” and his most recent “Tiburones” from his upcoming 2020 studio album. The two will perform a worldclass setlist of their top hits when the tour kicks off this September.

The show will start off in Phoenix, AZ on September 5th and ending in Atlanta on October 30th.

They will be performing inside the AT&T Center on Friday, September 11, 2020.