Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child

Spanish-Filipino singer Enrique Iglesias and Russian former professional tennis player and American television personality Anna Kournikova are expecting their third child together according to reports.

The brother of Enrique, Julio Jr. had confirmed the news to Chilean radio station ADN on February 7th that he is going to be an uncle again.

Julio Jr. was then asked if his brother and the tennis pro had welcomed a third child to which he replied, “Yes.” When asked about the baby’s gender, he told the radio host it was “a secret.”

“Yes, my brother now has three children. He’s very happy,” Julio Jr. added.