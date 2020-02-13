Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child
Spanish-Filipino singer Enrique Iglesias and Russian former professional tennis player and American television personality Anna Kournikova are expecting their third child together according to reports.
The brother of Enrique, Julio Jr. had confirmed the news to Chilean radio station ADN on February 7th that he is going to be an uncle again.
Julio Jr. was then asked if his brother and the tennis pro had welcomed a third child to which he replied, “Yes.” When asked about the baby’s gender, he told the radio host it was “a secret.”
“Yes, my brother now has three children. He’s very happy,” Julio Jr. added.
In January 2018, parents Enrique and Anna had welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas into their lives. The couple have been very private about their lives and relationship. They met each other on the set of Escape music video in 2001.