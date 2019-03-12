Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Enrique Iglesias announces new single with Jon Z
'Despues Que Te Perdi' releases this Wednesday
Univision,Mar 12, 2019 – 4:44 PM EDT
Enrique Iglesia is back in the studio and he's about to release his newest single with Jon Z titled "Despues Que Te Perdi".
While the original song about a break up was released back on February 15th, this song strays away from Jon Z's party music.
This new version of the song will be released on Wednesday, March 13th. We can't wait to see and hear the video.