Ecuador decides on same-sex marriages
The highest court rulled for same sex marriages in the South American country
Univision,Jun 13, 2019 – 3:05 PM EDT
Quito, Ecuador -- Love is love according to the Ecuadorian government. The highest court in Ecuador made their final decision Wednesday in a landmark case seeking to expand LGBT rights.
The decision by Ecuador's Constitutional Court had a big battle against gay rights activists and several couples. There was a 5-4 ruling for same sex marriages. The Latin American country joins Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia and Uruguay that have legalized same sex marriages through the courts.
Same sex unions have been legal in Ecuador for nearly a decade now but now the LGBT community can celebrate equal treatment for all under the new law.