DJ Kane just dropped his feel good track 'Bajo las Estrellas'

Jasón Cano has been the lead singer since 1997 of the world-famous Kumbia Kings, his stage name is best known as DJ Kane. The singer and producer just dropped this brand song that combines cumbia, reggaeton, hip-hop and R&B into one fresh track. In his latest single, "Bajo las Estrellas", DJ Kane hopes that this feel good track will bring light for some during these difficult times.

“I love to write good feelings songs, considering everything that’s happening today with this pandemic and negativity going on in the world. I’m not feeling sad, hurting or hate types of songs... I think we have enough of that”, explained DJ Kane, who also added that he came up very naturally with the melody and the concept of the song.

About choosing Prana as a feature artist, he added: “I heard this girl singing and I immediately fell in love with her tone. There are a lot of great singers out there, but I’m more of an identification lover - in other words, when you turn on the radio and you know who is singing. So I included her and everybody we showed it to, loved it.” concluded DJ Kane.

The song was mixed and masted by Mike Griffith and Pete Manriquez and is now available on all streaming platforms.