David Bisbal joins the Spanish version of Frozen 2 soundtrack

The Spanish version of the upcoming Frozen 2 soundtrack will be heard in Latin America. David Bisbal is a number of Latin artists to join in on the soundtrack of the second Frozen film.

Bisbal recorded the song "Mucho Más Allá", which is the Spanish version of "Into the Unknown" that will be featured at the end of the movie.

The movie is set to be released to theaters worldwide on November 22nd and the soundtrack on November 8th.