Daddy Yankee to get his own museum

Daddy Yankee just announced that he will be opening his own musuem. The 42-year-old Reggaeton superstar revealed that the museum will open in Puerto Rico.

There will be wax figures, colorful stories and the evolution of Reggaeton music.

Part of the big announcement, DY posted a photo on his Instagram asking people a split between himself and the wax figure. He said the difference is the one on the right is an exact replica and the left is a real photo of himself.

The musuem goes in-depth of his life, career and history of Reggaeton from 1991 to 2019.