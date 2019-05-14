Daddy Yankee joins Univision's 'La Reina de la Canción'

It's official! Daddy Yankee will be the executive producer for it's new reality show " La Reina de la Canción" . The announcement came from Univision's 2019 Upfront presentation Monday morning on May 13th. Yankee's role will help identify, motivate and empower the contestants of the show to become the new queen of Latin music.

Daddy Yankee said in a statement: " It's an honor to be executive producer of this show. As I step into this role, I look forward to finding the next big female star, the next Reina. I look forward to the challenge of putting my vision to work on producing an incredible show alongside the Univision production team. Together, we will create an authentic and entertaining experience for the audience each Sunday night."

The show will feature Latina contestants the age of 18 and up that represents all musical talent, all music genres, such as regional Mexican music, pop, ballads, reggetón, tropical and more.