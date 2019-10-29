Confirmed artists performing at the 20th annual Latin Grammy

Tuesday morning, The Latin Recording Academy just announced the first wave of performers performing live at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 14th.

Ricky Martin will host alongside Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega on Univision live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting at 6pm central time.

For the very first time, Alejandro Fernández, Alex Fernández and Vincente Fernández will be performing on the same stage together. Current nominees Bad Bunny, Paula Arenas, Alessia Cara, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech and Sebastián Yatra are the scheduled performers including Natalia Jiménez and Olga Tañón.

Person on the Year, Juanes will be performing a medley with his best songs. Then Mariachi Sol de México will accompany the Fernándezes on stage!