Camila Cabello serenades her father at Grammys

Camila Cabello dedicated the song "First Man" to her father during a performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.

After her performance, there was not a dry eye in the room. Camila's father, Alejandro was emotional after his daugher performed the song.

In an Instagram post, Camila wrote a thank you to her father "for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly, for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into."