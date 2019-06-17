Brazil man almost got robbed by friend
A man just recording a video was almost a victim of a robbery when several people on bicycles pulled up behind him with guns drawn.
Univision,Jun 17, 2019 – 5:13 PM EDT
A man just recording a video was almost a victim of a robbery when several people on bicycles pulled up behind him with guns drawn.
When the robber realized that it was his friend, he was free to go. The boys on the bikes carried on after they realized what happened. The guy on the bike may have robbed the guy in walking past them.