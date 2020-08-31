Both Maluma and CNCO stole the show with their performances at the 2020 VMAs

It was a special night for Latin artists at the VMAs. They got their time in the spotlight with special performances by Maluma & CNCO.

Maluma and CNCO had both performed on a very large stage that was set up on a pier with the New York City skyline in the background. There were several people that participated in the live audience outside. They were following social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.

During Maluma's performance of "Hawái" he set was setup to look like a drive in concert with real vehicles set up. Dancers wearing bright yellow jumpsuits choreographed in the background while wearing masks. After the performance, a fireworks show lit up the night sky.



When CNCO took the stage at the VMA's, Erick Brian Colón started off the song "Beso" off while he was sitting inside of a car on the set. The camera then panned over to Zabdiel De Jesús who was sitting uptop of the car. Then it was Richard Camacho's turn passing it to Christopher Vélez to perform before setting up the stage for all members to perform with high energy with Joel Pimentel.



