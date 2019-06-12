Big celebrities confirmed for Univision's 'Premios Juventud'

This year's 'Premios Juventud' will air on Univision on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from Watsco Center in Miami, FL. Fans will vote for the winners.

It has been confirmed that Maluma, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos will be performing at the youth award show.

Maluma will be receiving the first "Agents of Change" award for inspiring youth through his El Arte de los Sueños foundation.

Pitbull along with Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee will be performing their new collaboration "No los trates."

Romeo Santos will be performing a hit song straight from his album Utopia.

In addition, Pedro Capó will be performing "Calma" and Christian Nodal will be on stage. Announcing this year are the "new" generation urban acts that include Cazzu, Dalex, Amenazzy and Sech.