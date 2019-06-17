Benito Martínez and Los Rivera Destino gives us a gift for Father's day
This one is for the dad's
Univision,Jun 17, 2019 – 4:54 PM EDT
For the first time ever, "Bad Bunny" is set aside and Benito Martínez steps up to the plate to perform "Flor" alongside Los Rivera Destino.
This message is in honor of Father's Day and shows that it is ok for men to have feelings and be sensitive. The song brings out all of the types of father figures out there celebrating every role that a man portrays in a child's life.