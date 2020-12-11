Becky G joins Banda MS and Snoop Dogg in the 'Que Maldición' remix

Becky G joins in with Snoop Dogg and Banda MS in the remix of "Que Maldición" that was released on December 10th.

“This is a union of three cultures,” says Banda MS’ Oswaldo “Walo” Silvas Carreón. “We need this unity because we’re living in an era of disunion between races, colors and genders. To include Becky G, who is a woman, on this project, is going to globalize the unity that we’re hoping to achieve. As artists, that’s how we can contribute to the unity that we need during these times.” in an interview with Remezcla.

Back in April, Banda MS released the original version of “Que Maldición” that had a blend of hip-hop with the addition of Snoop Dogg on the track. Now, Becky G adds her unique flavor and style to the track in a new remix.

In the music video, members of Banda MS are mourning the death of a member of their community in Los Angeles. Their loss brings together two ethnic cultures as Snoop Dogg lights a Virgin Mary candle in her honor.

“I love Banda MS and I love Snoop Dogg so it’s like my two worlds coming together,” says Becky G. “As a kid growing up, my parents always played English and Spanish music. The Spanish music was everything regional Mexican. In the English world, my parents played hip-hop, so of course Snoop D-O-double G was in the mix.” Becky G tells Remezcla.