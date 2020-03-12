null: nullpx
Banda MS San Antonio show postponed

One of many events that have either been cancelled or postponed
Mar 12, 2020 – 03:06 PM EDT

Banda MS was supposed to do a live performance at the Freeman Colisuem on Saturday, March 14th but it has been postponed due to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

An official statement from the Freeman Coliseum says a new date and time will be determined. They'll be sharing relevant information about the postponement of the show.


Here is the article in Spanish.



