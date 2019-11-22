Bad Bunny's new song "Vete"

Bad Bunny's newest single "Vete" joins his other one-off titles such as "Callaita" and "Cántalo" featuring Ricky Martin and Residente. His new single he sings how no one is holding his now ex back and that he is done with her entirely. But remember in the beginning of the video, he is peeping through a hole in the wall... Benito maybe flashing back to a time where his parents were fighting and maybe telling us that is how he saw them.