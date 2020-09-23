Bad Bunny x Mora drops "Una Vez" music video

During Bad Bunny's first ever virtual concert with Uforia that racked up over 10 million views worldwide, Bad Bunny dropped the official music video to "Una Vez", on Sunday, September 20.

The Stillz directed Reggaeton music video is straight from his chart-topping album YHLQMDLG. BB tells the story along with the help of up-and-coming artist and producer Mora. The story is of a person who is had a short lived admiration for someone who is in a relationship.