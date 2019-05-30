Bad Bunny teases new song 'Callaita'
This track is anything but quiet
Univision,May 30, 2019 – 4:21 PM EDT
Puerto Rican trap singer Bad Bunny shared a short video on his Instagram taking in an ocean view in Puente Roto, Puerto Rico. The 25-year-old musician is chillin' in his Lamborghini drinking beer with a friend inside listening to a piece of the track.
"I made it exclusively for those who have good taste. But I don't know when to release it." the Latin singer captioned on the video post.
The Instagram video has received over 930,000 likes in about 24 hours.