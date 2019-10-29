Bad Bunny surprise visits Harvard University

Reggaeton mastermind Bad Bunny made a surprise stop last Friday at Harvard University. He wasn't there to enroll or attend any classes, however he was part of a series giving advice to students persuing their career in music.

Professor Benito M. was partaking in an event called Uncut by No Label directed by Professor Petra Rivera-Rideau, who studies the political history of reggaeton in Puerto Rico and author of the book Remixing Reggaeton: The Cultural Politics of Race in Puerto Rico.