Bad Bunny surprise visits Harvard University
Here's what happened...
Univision,Oct 29, 2019 – 12:36 PM EDT
Reggaeton mastermind Bad Bunny made a surprise stop last Friday at Harvard University. He wasn't there to enroll or attend any classes, however he was part of a series giving advice to students persuing their career in music.
Professor Benito M. was partaking in an event called Uncut by No Label directed by Professor Petra Rivera-Rideau, who studies the political history of reggaeton in Puerto Rico and author of the book Remixing Reggaeton: The Cultural Politics of Race in Puerto Rico.
The 25-year-old Bad Bunny discussed important topics such as music, protesting social injustice, and how his performance blends all-together. BB also spoke about his "vision to create inclusive artistic and social spaces."