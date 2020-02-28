Bad Bunny reveals new album title, date and album art

Bad Bunny was a special guest on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Benito gave Fallon permission to unveil the number of tracks along with the title of the new album, #YHLQMDLG, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana which translates to "I do whatever I want" in English.

Also, Bad Bunny confirmed that the new sophomore album will be released on February 29th when the clock strikes midnight. By the way, Bad Bunny was speaking in English on the show having all sorts of fun and on the contrary, Fallon broke out a bit of Spanish.

Right after the revealing, Bad Bunny hit the stage to perform with Sech, "Ignorantes" live in front of the studio audience.