Bad Bunny releases surprise album 'Las Que No Iban a Salir'
New music alert!
Univision,May 11, 2020 – 10:49 AM EDT
Bad Bunny surprised his fans who many are stuck in their homes at this time due to COVID-19 pandemic with a new album "Las Que No Iban a Salir".
Fans are falling in love with it and it's pretty much party music. An uplift that we all need right now.
The 10 song album lists:
SI ELLA SALE
MÁS DE UNA CITA
BYE ME FUI
CANCIÓN CON YANDEL
PA' ROMPERLA
BAD CON NICKY
BENDICIONES
CÓMO SE SIENTE (Remix)
RONCA FREESTYLE
EN CASITA (feat. Gabriela)