Bad Bunny purchases self-portrait from Aldine ISD alumni student

Reggaeton star Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, or better known as Bad Bunny had made an offer to buy a portrait of himself for $5,000. He bought the painting from Cynthia Coronado, a 22-year-old Aldine ISD alumni who graduated from Carver High School for Engineering.

Coronado told PAPER Magazine that she lost her job at an auto shop due to layoffs amid of the coronavirus pandemic and had spent her time painting, which she mentioned was a passion of hers.