Bad Bunny purchases self-portrait from Aldine ISD alumni student
That work of art paid off!
Univision,Apr 21, 2020 – 02:19 PM EDT
Reggaeton star Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, or better known as Bad Bunny had made an offer to buy a portrait of himself for $5,000. He bought the painting from Cynthia Coronado, a 22-year-old Aldine ISD alumni who graduated from Carver High School for Engineering.
Coronado told PAPER Magazine that she lost her job at an auto shop due to layoffs amid of the coronavirus pandemic and had spent her time painting, which she mentioned was a passion of hers.
A fan of Bad Bunny, she got her paint and brush and finished up her masterpiece of the singer laying in the sun wearing heart-rimmed shades. A few hours later her painting went viral on Twitter. She had over 70,000 likes as of Tuesday (Apr. 21) morning.