Bad Bunny makes his acting debut in season 3 of 'Narcos: Mexico'

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio or better known as Bad Bunny will be making an appearance in the Netflix series season 3 of Narcos: Mexico. Benito will portray the character known as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, who is a member of the Narco Juniors gang that is led by Ramon Arellano Felix (Manuel Masalva).

This gang is known and comprised of "rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence."

Bad Bunny shared this information about being involved with the streaming service series in a interview with Rolling Stone. Scenes were shot for the series before the pandemic had shuttered production.