Bad Bunny in love?
The Reggaeton artist also speaks on his new album YHLQMDLG
Univision,Mar 6, 2020 – 12:16 PM EST
Bad Bunny talks with Entertainment Tonight speaking Spanglish back and forth with the interviewer. The 25-year-old Reggaeton artist talks about his big performance at the Super Bowl and how he went straight to the studio to finish his new album YHLQMDLG. Bad Bunny talked about his collaboration with Sech.
Bunny also spoke briefly about his Puerto Rican pride. They spoke about his new album and BB revealed that he's in love!