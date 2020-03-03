Bad Bunny drops new music videos to YHLQMDLG

Bad Bunny just released 3 new music videos to his new album such as "Pero Ya No", "Si Veo a Tu Mamá", "La Dificil" on YouTube and they're raking up views. Actually, Bad Bunny released the entire album on YouTube .

The Reggaeton rapper had just released his new album on February 29, 2020. His new album YHLQMDLG’s which is the acronym for "Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana,” translated to English it means “I Do What I Want to Do" .