Bad Bunny coming back to San Antonio in November
Better hop on getting your tickets quickly!
Univision,Apr 10, 2019 – 10:48 AM EDT
Reggaeton rapper Bad Bunny is hopping into San Antonio on November 9th inside the Freeman Coliseum. The 25-year-old Latin trap singer is touring North America as part of his "X100Pre" Tour. In partnership with Corona Estéreo Beach, he wanted to showcase and embrace the Latin music scene.
The tour will kick off October 25th in Boston making their way to the Lone Star State.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, April 13th at 10am with the code.