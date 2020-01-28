Aventura is coming to San Antonio this April

Bachata superstars Aventura which include Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos team up for their Inmortal tour. The Latin group just announced they will be stopping inside the AT&T Center on April 16th as well other U.S. cities.

The last time Aventura performed was in 2016 at the United Palace Theater in New York City and reunited at the Utopia Concert at MetLife Stadium in 2019. Last year, their hot single Inmortal was released as their first new single in 10 years! The single has appeared number 5 on Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and was just named Billboard's Tropical Song of the Year that spent a record of 18 solid weeks at number 1 on the tropical chart.

Their album Lo Mejor De Aventura was also number 1 on the tropical album of 2019. At the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Aventura won the award for Tropical/Duo Group of the Year.

Aventura have been nominated for awards including American Music Awards, the Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Univision's very own Premio Lo Nuestro.

Fun facts include Aventura being the first bachata band to perform ever at the White House for the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama. Aventura is one of the most internationally recognized Latin groups of all time.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st central time at LiveNation.com