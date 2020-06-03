Anuel AA speaks out against racism and supports Black Live Matter

Latin artist Anuel AA is speaking out using his platform to help bring change. The 27-year-old posted a black square on Instagram in unison with other musicians who had paused their social media accounts Tuesday in solidarity for #BlackoutTuesday to bring more light to the protests across the nation and world.

AA had plenty to say to his millions of followers in his caption, which was translated into English.



"To stay in silence today and not support is betrayal! Racism has to die now! The majority of white Americans in and out of the government have been mistreating, judging and hurting us and our black brothers for far too long. Us, as Latinos, have to support our African-American brothers, we cannot stand there with our arms crossed.

There have been way too many deaths and abuse toward innocent people because of racism and racists who are dressed as police officers. I personally have seen how a police officer kills one of my friends who was unarmed or doing anything to risk the police officer's life. I saw how he was killed because he knew as a police officer, there wouldn't be any consequences. In prisons, I have seen the racism against our African-American brothers and toward us Latinos. I have lived it. If a black or a Latino person were to kill a police officer, we would spend the rest of our lives in prison.

We cannot stand idle. They should sentence that police officer who killed George Floyd to life in prison. This world is tired of the same abuse and injustices. Justice needs to be served in the death of George Floyd. We cannot let them continue to do whatever they want with us."