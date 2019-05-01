Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Anuel AA & Karol G's hotel was Robbed in Peru
No one was hurt during the robbery
Univision,May 1, 2019 – 6:18 PM EDT
Anuel AA & Karol G are watching their backs after their Peru hotel was robbed Monday. On Tuesday, authorities apprehended Pedro Ricardo Rodríguez Torres by Lima National Police. Torres had allegedly tried to go back to his home country of Venezuela.
No one was hurt in the robbery but over $250,000 worth of items which included bags, jewelry and cash were taken.
Authorities state that people use cloned key cards to break into hotel rooms.