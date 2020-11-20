Anuel AA announces his retirement from music

We didn't see this coming. No one did... or maybe we did and didn't want it to be true.

Did Anuel AA just announce that he's done with music? The successful Reggaeton artist had just performed at the Latin Grammys Thursday night with a big performance. But, the clues were there and we were ignoring them because we didn't want them to be true.

Some words in the post below may not be intended for all audiences, discretion is advised.

" Some days I need sex, some days I need love, some days I don't need anything from anyone, some days I feel like I want to save the world, other days I just want to see it burn. Some days I feel dead and on the other days I survive... that's why I'm leaving, goodbye," he wrote in an Instagram post on October 29, 2020.

Anuel AA had been confirming rumors of depression he had been going through and a possible breakup with his girlfriend Karol G, which she had denied of any rumors herself.

AA's two albums managed to win him 4 Premios Juventud awards, 3 Premios Bilboard, 3 Premios Lo Nuerstro awards, and 1 MTV EMA award. Which are pretty impressive.

Anuel said that he will dedicate himself to his family and son and had recently returned to Puerto Rico for the first time since his release from prison in April 2016. He was arrested in Guaynabo, PR and had been sentenced to 30 months for illegal possession of three firearms.

"In these Grammys I retire." is what alarmed Anuel AA fans after his performance at the 2020 Latin Grammys last night.

And then Anuel posted this new music video to his Instagram with a coffin emoji in the caption.



