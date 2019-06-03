Anuel AA and Karol G wrap up Latin America tour
This was a tour to remember
Univision,Jun 3, 2019 – 4:31 PM EDT
Latin power couple Anuel AA and Karol G just finished their Latin American Culpables Tour on May 31st at Estadio Alberto Spencer in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The two made their tour announcement on January 23, 2019. The tour kicked off on March 15th in Bogotá, Colombia making their rounds through Chile, Mexico and Argentina.
The Colombian singer and Puerto Rican trap artist revealed the tour was a great opportunity to spend time together. Now we're just waiting for them to announce their North American tour, hopefully.