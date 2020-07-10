Anitta drops "Tócame" music video featuring Arcangel & De La Ghetto
Univision,Jul 10, 2020
The visuals to "Tócame" is here!
Brazillian superstar Anitta relesed her new single along with a video for the song with Arcangel and De La Ghetto. Anitta has a total of 5 Latin Grammy nominations, 6 MTV EMA awards, over 5 billion in YouTube views and 6.5 billion Spotify streams under her belt.
Anitta has four studio albums with a plethora collection of collaborations from many Latin artists.
