Anitta drops a fire track at midnight with Cardi B and Myke Towers
Brand new debut from the Brazillian Pop star!
By: Univision,Sep 18, 2020 – 10:12 AM EDT
New music from "Anitta", "Me Gusta" hit at midnight. This track features hip hop's powerhouse Cardi B which raps both in English and Spanish.
"You guys know how I love Spanish music, you guys know how I love Brazilian funk, and I'm just really excited," B exclaimed.
