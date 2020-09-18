null: nullpx
Anitta drops a fire track at midnight with Cardi B and Myke Towers

Brand new debut from the Brazillian Pop star!
Sep 18, 2020 – 10:12 AM EDT
New music from "Anitta", "Me Gusta" hit at midnight. This track features hip hop's powerhouse Cardi B which raps both in English and Spanish.

"You guys know how I love Spanish music, you guys know how I love Brazilian funk, and I'm just really excited," B exclaimed.

