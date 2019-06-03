Alejandro Sanz coming to San Antonio in September

Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz kicked off #LAGIRA in Spain last Saturday, June 1st with a sold out show in Seville, Spain. Sanz had broke records smashing the attendance with sold out shows in Barcelona, Seville, Elche, and even Madrid. Sanz had to add a new show in Santiago de Compostela which sold out as well.

Sanz had now announced his tour dates in the United States kicking off #LAGIRA in Miami where he already sold out the American Airlines Arena and the show is not until September 7, 2019.

On Friday, June 7th at 10am, San Antonians will be able to purchase their tickets online at Ticketmaster.com for this just added show to #LAGIRA. The show will be held inside the Illusions Theater inside the Alamodome on September 18, 2019 and is expected to be a sell out, so don't wait on getting these tickets.

In April 2019, Sanz had released his newest album titled #ELDISCO which has topped #1 in 13 countries and includes collaborations with Camila Cabello, Nicky Jam, Residente, and Judit Neddermann.