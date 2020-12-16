This famous viral abuelita has been named one of Mexico's most powerful and influential women

Meet one of the most powerful abuelitas in Mexico, according to Forbes.

Doña Angelita had became internet famous by sharing her traditional recipes on YouTube. Racking up millions of views per video, the abuelita had received two prestigious YouTube awards with her own channel called De mi Rancho a Tu Cocina. She had received the silver plaque for having exceeded 100,000 followers and the gold for exceeding one million subscribers.





Que cren mi gente ya me llegaron las placas muchas gracias mañana van a ver el video cuando las abro Posted by De Mi Rancho A Tu Cocina on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The sweet lady shares her delicious Mexican cooking recipies to all around the world watching. Angelita has been named one of the most influential women in Mexico joining Yalitza Aparicio the famous chef, Daniela Soto-Innes and the Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Angelita became an internet sensation due to her charisma and tenderness. It reminds us of our own abuelitas who had spent numerous hours in the cocina creating dishes from scratch.

This success came with great perks that she was able to take her husband and family on a beach vacation all thanks to the income coming from her channel streams. The photos she shared on her official Facebook account showed the wonderful time they all had.

Mi gente, gracias a Dios y a ustedes hoy conocí el mar junto con mi viejo y mi familia que dios los bendiga Posted by De Mi Rancho A Tu Cocina on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Here we share one of her cooking segments which she teaches us how to make Chilaquiles Rojos.