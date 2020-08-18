2020 Latin Grammys ready to go in November on Univision

After a successful Premios Juventud show in Miami, Univision is applying the same format and safety to the 21st annual Latin Grammys which is set to be in Miami on Thursday, November 19th with a "music makes us human" theme.

Production crews will abide by the strict health safety standards with temperature checks and masks.

"Music has always been a force that brings our community together and this year more than ever we are proud to celebrate the music that has inspired, uplifted and moved us." said Jessica Rodriguez, Univision's chief marketing officer.

"This year's show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff, and everyone's commitment to the Latin GRAMMY Awards' process," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy in an official statement.

The show will be live on Univsion starting at 7 p.m. central with a one-hour pre-show "Noche de Estrellas" that will be virtually.