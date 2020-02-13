10 popular Latin love songs for long distance relationships
Univision,Feb 13, 2020 – 11:59 AM EST
Love is in the air and Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You don't have to spend the love day alone, turn on these popular 10 Latin love songs while your love is away.
10.
Sin Bandera - “Kilometros”
9.
Juanes ft. Nelly Furtado - "Fotografia"
8.
Carlos Vives ft. Marc Anthony - "Cuando Nos Volvamos a Encontrar"
7.
Bacilos - "Caraluna"
6.
Sebastian Yatra & Reik - "Un Año"
5.
Luis Miguel - "Contigo en la Distancia"
4.
Joss Favela & Becky G - "Pienso En Ti"
3.
Luis Fonsi - "No Me Doy Por Vencido"
2.
Alex Ubago - "Aunque No Te Pueda Ver"
1.
Ricky Martin ft. La Mari De Chambao & Tommy Torres - "Tu Recuerdo"