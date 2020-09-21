Zendaya became the youngest Emmy winner in history
Huge congrats to Zendaya on her win!
What a historic win last night for Zendaya at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The 24-year-old actress had won Lead Actress in a the teen drama series Euphoria. Zendaya plays Rue Bennett in the show that first aired on HBO on June 16, 2019.
Also, Zendaya joined Viola Davis as the only Black actress to win a Primetime Emmy Award since the award show debuted 72 years ago in 1949.
