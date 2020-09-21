null: nullpx
Zendaya became the youngest Emmy winner in history

Huge congrats to Zendaya on her win!
Sep 21, 2020 – 12:47 PM EDT
What a historic win last night for Zendaya at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The 24-year-old actress had won Lead Actress in a the teen drama series Euphoria. Zendaya plays Rue Bennett in the show that first aired on HBO on June 16, 2019.

Also, Zendaya joined Viola Davis as the only Black actress to win a Primetime Emmy Award since the award show debuted 72 years ago in 1949.


