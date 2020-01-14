Young Joc addresses rideshare side job

Young Joc wants to lead by example by making an honest living. Joc said it was kind of a bucket list thing representing a ride share app that competes with Lyft and Uber in Atlanta.

"It's kind of a bucket list thing, but for anybody who really wants to do this, I think it's a dope idea." Joc said.

Joc was actually in the middle of giving one of his passengers a ride when he called into TMZ for an interview.