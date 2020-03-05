Young Dolph quitting career to spend time with son

Rapper Young Dolph is putting up the microphone and stepping away from his rap career.

The Paper Route Empire leader spoke out about his early retirement this week on social media. The 34-year-old had posted a few Instagram stories conteplating whether he should step away from the game and focus more on his family.

"Highly considering quitting music because i really wanna be with my kids 24/7"

The rapper had confirmed the major news with Complex.