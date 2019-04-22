YNW Melly faces death penalty for double murder case

The State of Florida is seeking the death penalty for 19-year-old Jamell Maurice Demons (YNW Melly) and 20-year-old Cortlen Henry (YNW Bortlen) for the murder of Christopher Thomas Jr, 19, and Anthony Williams, 21. The two went by their rapper names YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. The two victims arrived at Miramar hospital on the morning of October 26, 2018 with multiple gunshot wounds which were later pronouced dead at the hospital.



Both Melly and Bortlen were charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police forensics had pieced together the crime scene that was set up by Melly and Bortlen to make it look like their vehicle had been involved with a drive-by shooting. Crime Scene detectives had evidence that the gunfire was shot within the vehicle and immediately ruled out that they were involved with a drive-by shooting.

Melly and Borlen were extradited on Tuesday to Broward County. Last March, Melly and Borlen had testified not guilty to the all of the charges. Both men remain behind bars without bond.

Conspiracy theorist out there claimed that YNW Melly made the song "Murder on My Mind" hinting that he was going to make the commit later.



Anthony Williams' mother Jana Thompson had told TMZ that the plea had "felt like a stab in the heart. We opened up our homes and our hearts to them. It's inconceivable that these very people are the ones responsible for this horrifying murder. I will not stand idle and will fight vehemently for justice."