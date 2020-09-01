YG announces new album "My Life 4Hunnid" and drops new music video "Equinox"

Compton rapper YG dropped "Equinox" music video featuring Day Sulan straight from his new album My Life 4Hunnid which is due October 2. The raunchy video shows YG at a pool party surrounded by women everywhere at the private party.

Oh, there's even a cameo appearance by Swae Lee, so pay close attention or you'll miss out as the camera pans over to a crowd scene.

WARNING: This music video is not intended for all audiences. Viewer discretion advised.