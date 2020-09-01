YG announces new album "My Life 4Hunnid" and drops new music video "Equinox"
By: Univision,Sep 1, 2020 – 12:15 PM EDT
Compton rapper YG dropped "Equinox" music video featuring Day Sulan straight from his new album My Life 4Hunnid which is due October 2. The raunchy video shows YG at a pool party surrounded by women everywhere at the private party.
Oh, there's even a cameo appearance by Swae Lee, so pay close attention or you'll miss out as the camera pans over to a crowd scene.
WARNING: This music video is not intended for all audiences. Viewer discretion advised.
